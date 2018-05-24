SOTY 2 motion posters: Tiger, Ananya and Tara enter the class of 2018

Back in 2012, three new students entered the class of Bollywood; Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, with two of them being star kids. Six years hence, these students of Karan Johar have graduated successfully. And now let’s make way for the new ones in ‘Student Of The Year 2’. We are of course talking about Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. While Tiger is already a few films old, this will be a starry debut for the two ladies.

Dharma and Karan Johar have announced the Class of 2018 with a flair. Here are the motion posters that were posted by the makers.

Well, well. One thing is sure. You can love it or hate it, even bash it for being nepotistic, but you cannot ignore the glamour with which Karan Johar brings in the newbies.

Tiger Shroff is already on a high with the recent success of Baaghi 2 which was an action-thriller and a remake of Telugu movie Kshanam. Let’s see what magic he brings along as a student in this one.

While the last SOTY was helmed by Karan Johar himself, this time he has passed on the baton to I Hate Luv Storys fame Punit Malhotra. SOTY 2 is set to hit the screens on November 23, 2018.