SOTY 2: Punit Malhotra reacts to Kareena Kapoor's wish of Taimur featuring in SOTY 10

Abhishek Singh April 24 2019, 3.10 pm April 24 2019, 3.10 pm

Undoubtedly Taimur Ali Khan is the most popular star kid of Bollywood. Every time Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son steps out in public, he manages to grab all the attention. Though he's just 2 years old, people have already started claiming that he will go on to become one of the biggest star Bollywood has ever seen. Kareena had also made plans as to which film she would want Taimur to star in and Punit Malhotra recently responded to her comment.

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan produced Student Of The Year in 2012 saw Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra making their grand Bollywood debut. On the other hand in 2019 we will see Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria making their debut with Student of The Year 2. Recently, Kareena had jokingly said that she would love to see Taimur in SOTY 10. At an event when SOTY 2 director Punit Malhotra was asked about Kareena's comment, he said he'll be happy to direct Taimur.

Watch his reaction here:

Well, clearly the director is happy to have Taimur in the film but first, he wants SOTY 2 to be liked by the audiences. The multi-starrer movie which will also mark the big Bollywood debut of the lead actresses will hit the big screens on 10th May. The movie has been produced by Karan Johar, i.e., Dharma Productions, his mother Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Fox Star Studios.

Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan is the brand new addition to the musical jukebox from Student Of The Year 2, which released on Wednesday. In the video, Tiger, like always, is seen showing off his amazing dance skills and to a certain extent even overshadowing Tara and Ananya.