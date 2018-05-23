SOTY 2 star Ananya Panday’s cousin, Alanna Pandey is no less a HOTTIE

Star kids, star kids and more star kids. Karan Johar’s recent find is Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday’s daughter, whom he will launching in Student Of The Year 2, opposite ‘too cool for school’ Tiger Shroff. Along with Ananya Panday, Karan is also launching a fresher Tara Sutaria, just like he did for Sidharth Malhotra in Student Of The Year, along with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

But we are not here to talk about Ananya. Instead, we will shift our focus to her lesser known but no less hotter cousin, Alanna Panday. Alanna has got the looks and moves, and she keeps on uploading her gorgeous pictures on Instagram, every now and then.

Her recent photoshoot is quite a starry one, and she shared a behind-the-scene Boomerang video of the same, along with pictures. Take a look.

A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) on May 23, 2018 at 12:48am PDT

A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) on May 22, 2018 at 2:58am PDT

Alanna is the daughter of celebrated fitness expert and author Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday. Not just she, her brother Ahaan Panday too is quite of an Instagram star, and his posts are always filled with a youthful and fresh vibe.

So Bollywood, are you listening? Now that Ananya is set for the big B debut, looks like it’s about time when cousins Alanna and Ahaan do too.