SOTY 2: Will Tiger Shroff and Will Smith create a storm with their grooves?

In 2012, Karan Johar's Student of the Year introduced to us to three debutants who now happen to be some of the most prominent faces of the B-town brigade. All of Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan tasted sweet success in days to come, with Alia and Varun becoming especially popular as an on-screen pair. The franchise didn't end there. The second edition is soon to come. Only, this time it is bigger. Apart from action star Tiger Shroff, the film will briefly feature American singer and rapper Will Smith.

"Shooting with Will sir was fun, the song will a treat for the audience when it releases," Tiger, who recently shot with Smith, told Mumbai Mirror. The choreography was done by Remo D'Souza. "Yes, I did choreograph a brief piece with Will. He's one of the best performers in the world and I'm a huge fan. After meeting him I know he deserves to be where he is," the choreographer also told the publication.

View this post on Instagram Check out who came to set 😃👍🏻💪🏻 @willsmith #student2 A post shared by Punit Malhotra (@punitdmalhotra) on Oct 7, 2018 at 7:24am PDT

Student of the Year 2 also will mark the big Bollywood debut of two beautiful ladies. TV sensation Tara Sutaria and actor Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Pandey are set to mark their footsteps into films with this one. Helmed by Punit Malhotra, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on 10th May 2019