SOTY 2's The Jawaani Song: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria recreate the 70s track

Darshana Devi April 18 2019, 8.03 pm April 18 2019, 8.03 pm

After biopics, Bollywood is now all about sequels! The next in line is Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year that was released in 2012 and was the launch pad for Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. After recently dropping the trailer, the makers released the first song from the film on Thursday. With the film’s lead Tiger Shroff flaunting his sizzling moves, alongside the hot babes Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, the peppy number is sure to get you to put on your dancing shoes.

Titled The Jawaani Song, the track is the recreated version of the Kishore Kumar's hit classic, Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani from the 1972 film Jawani Diwani. The original song featured Randhir Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan and grabs the top spots of our playlists even today. The remake appears to be from a college competition, just like Disco Deewane from SOTY. Going by its foot-tapping tune and catchy beats, we can say that the song is to soon top all the music charts. Tiger being Tiger has done the best of his capabilities to keep us entertained with his jaw-dropping dance skills, while the newbies try hard to give him a competition but in vain! If only the two could have tried performing a little better! *sigh*

The film’s director, Punit Malhotra, earlier told DNA about why he opted to reprise the 70s song. “We had this situation, of a dance competition and were wondering what kind of track to pick for it. The first Student Of The Year (2012) had Disco Deewane (a recreated version of Nazia and Zoheb Hassan’s 1981 chartbuster). So, we decided to take on an old song. Also, the situation in this film is similar. That’s why we thought it was best to keep the good luck going.”

He added, “The way Tiger dances is amazing. Ananya, Tara and Aditya too have performed well, making it a good competition number. We had a blast shooting the song, it’s young, fresh and looks spectacular.”

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film is set to release on May 10.