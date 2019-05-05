SOTY2: Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria head to Delhi with Tiger Shroff

Niyati Chawla May 05 2019, 6.59 pm May 05 2019, 6.59 pm

The promotions of Student of the Year 2 are in full swing and the top students are heading to New Delhi. Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday were spotted at the Mumbai airport where they were greeted by fans and paparazzi.

Tiger, who made a Saturday appearance without a shirt, was fully dressed up in blue pants and t-shirt. It seems like he ditched his Sunday ritual of grabbing a meal with his rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani, for the promotions of his upcoming film.

Ananya Panday donned a denim jumpsuit. Ananya will also be seen in the December release, Pati Patni Aur Woh, that stars Kartik Aryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The latest song of SOTY 2, Fakira, was released on Saturday.

Once a Disney kid, Tara Sutara has blossomed into a beautiful woman. She has been in the news recently not only for her upcoming debut but also her rumoured link-ups with her neighbour Siddarth Malhotra. Directed by Punit Malhotra, this Student of the Year sequel is all set to release on Friday, 10th May.