SOTY2 box office: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday’s film needs a kick to win big

Rushabh Dhruv May 10 2019, 11.04 pm May 10 2019, 11.04 pm

Dharma Productions' 'Be Young, Feel Young' movie, Student of the Year 2 made it to the theatres on May 10, 2019. The movie is one of the most anticipated films of the year and has loads of hopes attached to it. Dharma's last film, Kalank was a debacle at the box office and SOTY 2's fate will be out soon. SOTY 2 marks the acting debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in Bollywood, with Tiger Shroff playing the male lead. FYI, the glamorous college drama is helmed by Punit Malhotra, who has directed flicks like Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and I Hate Luv Storys. The film releases alongside Chhota Bheem, Kung Fu Dhamaka and Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi, which has received rave reviews nationwide. While the first-day box office numbers of SOTY 2 will mostly be out after 24 hours, seems like the film has opened on a decent note.

According to a report in Box Office India, SOTY 2 has opened to around 20-25 per cent at the ticket window. Considering its a Friday (May 10), its quite a lukewarm response from the audience. The film is also expected to face tough competition from Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which completes its two week’s run today and is still doing great at the box office. Going by the percentage, all we can predict is that SOTY 2 may open to around Rs 10-15 crore first-day business.

“Avengers Endgame has already clocked huge numbers and has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark. I am not saying it will go away completely. It will have its market share but the audience is geared up for SOTY 2,” Trade Analyst, Girish Johar told Indian Express.

Student of the Year, on the other hand, earned Rs 7.52 crore on its opening day and went on to collect Rs 62 crore in the domestic market. The movie introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood.