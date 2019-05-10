  3. Bollywood
Student of the Year 2 box office

Bollywood

SOTY2 box office: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday’s film needs a kick to win big

Will Student of the Year 2 be a hit?

back
Ananya PandayBollywoodkaran joharSOTY 2SOTY 2 Box OfficeStudent of the Year 2tara sutariaTiger Shroff
nextMother's Day 2019: Amitabh Bachchan lends his voice to Maa, celebrating motherhood

within