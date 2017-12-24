South Movies top IMDb list of best 10 Indian films in 2017, Vikram Vedha holds rank 1!

The popular online portal IMDb released its list of top 10 Indian films of 2017 and the top three belong to Tamil and Telugu cinema. SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion starring Prabhas may have broken the box office records but it's R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Kollywood film Vikram Vedha that has made it to the top. While Baahubali is a fantasy action film, Vikram Vedha is a crime thriller that revolves around Vikram, an honest police officer played by R Madhavan and Vedha, an underworld don played by Vijay Sethupathi.

After releasing the list, Neha Gureja, IMDb’s Head of Audience Development said,"Fans worldwide demonstrated the interest in a diverse set of Indian movies, from Vikram Vedha to The Great Father. It is interesting to note that films based on classics and mythology, as well as those based on contemporary issues, emerged as the two prominent themes of 2017. Socially conscious movies such as Secret Superstar, Hindi Medium, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, and Mersal resonated among users.”

The third position on the list was secured by Vijay Devarakonda’s Telugu movie Arjun Reddy. Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar and Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium made to the fourth and fifth position respectively. Other than the top five films, the list also features Rana Daggubati's bilingual war film The Ghazi Attack on number six and two Akshay Kumar films — Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Jolly LLB 2 on number 7 and 8. The controversial Tamil blockbuster Mersal starring Vijay has been placed at number 9 and Mammootty’s The Great Father has been placed at the last position.

As soon as the news of Vikram Vedha topping the IMDb chart came out, R Madhavan's social media accounts were flooded with congratulatory messages. The actor was also quick thank his fans.

Gods grace .. Thank you all so very much .. Love your commitment to vote 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 to make us feel our endeavour was more than worth it. https://t.co/h1pDAfvSOD — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 21, 2017

