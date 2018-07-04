SPOILER ALERT! Saif Ali Khan spills the beans on Nawazuddin’s character in Sacred Games

Based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 thriller novel Sacred Games, Netflix is all set to present a web series with the same name starting July 6. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, Sacred Games stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in main roles.

The actors have been promoting the series and have been going through the a routine of interviews and media interactions. During one such interaction, Saif Ali Khan, unknowingly revealed a huge spoiler about his co-actor Nawaz’s character. In an interview with Firstpost, when he was asked about how was it working with Nawaz, he started off by saying, “Me and Nawaz came face-to-face very briefly, barely one scene.”

He went on to spill the beans further by saying, “Well, he is not doing anything, he is just sitting there and he is about to kill himself. But, he is a really watchable actor. There’s a lot of class and grace in the way he portrays himself. He said something very interesting as to how he plays the role. He doesn’t play the mafia guy, he just plays a normal guy who does certain things and we judge it as being the mafia guy or bad guy or good guy whatever. But, he is a really classy actor.”

So, now we know that Nawaz isn’t playing the mafia guy and is just being judged for his actions. That is enough revelation to up our excitement around the series.