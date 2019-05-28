Spot Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in these throwback pictures by Bina Kak!

Divya Ramnani May 28 2019, 4.47 pm May 28 2019, 4.47 pm

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s equation has always been the talk of the town. The duo, who were once involved in a romantic relationship, continue to share a great bond. Even today, Katrina Kaif is often spotted at various events organised by the Khan family, as if she is a part of them. On Tuesday, actor-turned-politician Bina Kak, who has worked with Salman and Katrina in various films, took to her Instagram and shared a couple of beautiful throwback pictures from her daughter’s pre-wedding festivities. It also featured the former couple Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

In the pictures, a very graceful Katrina Kaif could be seen in black and white salwar suit with embroidered grey flowers on it. Salman Khan, on the other hand, oozed swag in his camouflage tee and blue denim. He could be seen applying haldi to Bina Kak’s daughter in his usual style. Going by Bina’s caption, these pictures are from the year 2010, when both Salman and Katrina had separated.

Have a look at Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s throwback pictures here:

In an old interview, Salman Khan revealed details of his first meeting with Katrina when she was just 18 years old. The Dabangg actor met her through his sisters. He said, “It was a small get-together. She had come home for a party and I thought she was one of the sweetest girls ever. She knew my sisters and all my friends, but she didn’t know me.”

In 2005, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif teamed up for David Dhawan’s Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and that’s when their love story blossomed. Everything was good until Katrina Kaif worked alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani following which, they started dating. However, Ranbir and Katrina’s Prem Kahani ended in 2016.

All being done and said, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, are here, working opposite each other and delivering several blockbusters. Their upcoming film Bharat is slated to release on Eid 2020 and there’s a humongous buzz already. Excited much?