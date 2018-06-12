Spotted: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma TWIN in WHITE as they head to Bengaluru

Virat Kohli and Anuhska Sharma’s wedding was surely one of the most talked about event till now. The duo, who got married in December last year, is undoubtedly one of the most loved and followed couples on the internet. From their PDA to their style, everything gets trending on social media. The two have always made it a point to make a splash and leave us with a romantic moment to cherish on with their appearances together.

On Tuesday, the two were seen heading to Bengaluru in their casual avatar. Talking about their airport ensemble, while Virat sported a white tee with beige pants, Anushka looked lovely in a white T-shirt tucked in with stripe pants and a denim jacket. Further, Anushka kept her hair tied neatly in a ponytail and sported tinted sunglasses.

Check out the pictures here:

The most interesting part about the couple's style at the airport was that both of them opted for a white tee and white sneakers, ADORBS man!

Virushka, as they are fondly called, recently shared a lovely picture of the two enjoying with their pet and that picture was too cute for words indeed. While Virat doesn't leave a moment to appreciate Anushka and the impact she has made on his life, Anushka too keeps on encouraging her husband during any match. Her constant support for Virat and his romantic gestures in return is what leaves everyone in awe.