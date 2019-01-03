image
Thursday, January 3rd 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s reaction to Janhvi Kapoor’s dating life is how any desi parent would react!

Bollywood

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s reaction to Janhvi Kapoor’s dating life is how any desi parent would react!

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   January 03 2019, 6.32 pm
back
Boney KapoorDhadakEntertainmentjanhvi kapoorJanhvi Kapoor DatingJanhvi Kapoor InterviewJanhvi Kapoor. DhadakSridevi
nextThe Accidental Prime Minister: Say na something to Anupam uncle
ALSO READ

Isn’t It Romantic poster: Isn’t Priyanka Chopra looking killer in it?

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's Swiss vacay will tempt you to pack your bags and leave for one!

Kader Khan’s son Sarfaraz is upset with Govinda and other industry people