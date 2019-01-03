Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s reaction to Janhvi Kapoor’s dating life is how any desi parent would react!

Janhvi Kapoor was already a famous name in tinsel town but, post her big debut in 2019 with Dhadak, her fan base has multiplied. From trending on social media to being featured on various magazine covers and advertisements, the Kapoor girl is everywhere. The fact that Janhvi was immensely attached to her mother, late actress Sridevi, is not a secret. The mother-daughter duo was often spotted together at various outings and, like all the concerned parents, Janhvi’s parents, too, were overprotective about their daughter’s dating life. We stumbled upon Janhvi’s recent interview to a magazine and her revelations about her dating life will crack you up.

She opened up about how Sridevi and Boney Kapoor were with her when it came to her love life. Janhvi said, “Mom and dad were very dramatic about it (dating). They would say ‘When you like a guy, come to us and we’ll get you married.’ And I’m like what!? You know we don’t have to get married to every guy we like. Like we can be chill also." To which Sridevi would respond, “Like chill, what does chill mean?” Lol. We are sure, all you people can relate to Janhvi!

On the professional front, Janhvi is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Takht’ co-starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Janhvi will also be seen playing the role of Gunjan Saxena and, a picture of the same had recently gone viral. However, before we end this piece we have a question. When Janhvi said chill, did she mean Netflix and Chill?