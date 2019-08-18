Soheib Ahsan August 18 2019, 12.02 pm August 18 2019, 12.02 pm

The making of a film is a heavy task that keeps everyone busy. Acknowledging this, director Shekhar Kapur shared a throwback picture from the sets of his 1987 film, Mr. India. In the picture, Sridevi who played the protagonist in the film can be sitting alongside and talking to actress Rekha. The latter was not a part of the film but came to the sets to visit Sridevi. In the post, Kapur stated that being a director does not give one the chance to appreciate such beautiful moments.

The bond between Sridevi and Rekha is not unheard of. The two had been very close friends since forever. Rekha was often heard voicing her respect for Sridevi's acting skills in numerous interviews. The two were also seen spending time together on birthdays and other occasions. After the passing of Sridevi, Rekha had expressed her sorrow calling the former one of her best friends.

Check out Shekhar Kapur's Instagram post:

Mr. India was a landmark film for a number of reasons. It was the second highest-grossing film of 1987. Sridevi was paid 11 Lakhs alone for her performance, making the highest-paid actress of India at that time. Even after so many years of its release, it is still remembered for Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri's performances.