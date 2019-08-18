The making of a film is a heavy task that keeps everyone busy. Acknowledging this, director Shekhar Kapur shared a throwback picture from the sets of his 1987 film, Mr. India. In the picture, Sridevi who played the protagonist in the film can be sitting alongside and talking to actress Rekha. The latter was not a part of the film but came to the sets to visit Sridevi. In the post, Kapur stated that being a director does not give one the chance to appreciate such beautiful moments.
The bond between Sridevi and Rekha is not unheard of. The two had been very close friends since forever. Rekha was often heard voicing her respect for Sridevi's acting skills in numerous interviews. The two were also seen spending time together on birthdays and other occasions. After the passing of Sridevi, Rekha had expressed her sorrow calling the former one of her best friends.
Check out Shekhar Kapur's Instagram post:
Two beautiful women in the same frame. That’s the problem with being a director. You are always too busy creating the next frame .. so are never around for beautiful moments like these .. shot on the sets of Mr India Posted @withrepost • @bombaybasanti Rekha Ji visiting Sridevi on the sets of Shekhar Kapur's Mr India (1987) #Rekha #Rekhaji #Sridevi #ShekharKapur #bollywoodactresses #sridevilivesforever #srideviisimmortal #femalesuperstar #diva #bollywoodshooting #hindifilms #hindimovie #hindicinema #bollywoodflashback #BombayBasanti
Mr. India was a landmark film for a number of reasons. It was the second highest-grossing film of 1987. Sridevi was paid 11 Lakhs alone for her performance, making the highest-paid actress of India at that time. Even after so many years of its release, it is still remembered for Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri's performances.
The film was also adapted into Tamil and Kannada. Mr. India is credited for being the second superhero film of Bollywood following Shiva Ka Insaaf in 1985. In 2012, Boney Kapoor had announced that a sequel of Mr. India was in the works. He had also stated that Anil Kapoor and Sridevi would be reprising their roles and Salman Khan was in talks to play the villain. Unfortunately, following the demise of Sridevi, the project was shelved.