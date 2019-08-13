Soheib Ahsan August 13 2019, 10.23 am August 13 2019, 10.23 am

The pain one feels from losing a parent is no doubt unimaginable. The loss only feels more hollow when it comes to remembering them on their birthdays. People often feel that they would have a lot to say if, they had the chance to have one final conversation with their loved ones. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, has only the most important message for her mother Sridevi on her birthday. On Tuesday she shared a picture of Sridevi on her Instagram account.

Sridevi passed away in Dubai after she accidentally drowned in a bathtub. She had traveled there only with younger daughter Khushi to attend a wedding. What is even more heartbreaking is that she had decided to stay back after the wedding to get a gift for Janhvi's birthday. Following the news of her death, Janhvi later shared an Instagram post mourning her mother's passing.

Sridevi was particularly known for having acted in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi films. Apart from this, she had also appeared on television briefly. Her last film which was in Hindi titled Mom was her 300th film. Following this, she was also signed on for a few other films. Some of which were canceled following her demise.

In 2013 she was awarded the Padma Shri which is regarded as the country's fourth-highest civilian award. Throughout her life, she was awarded numerous other awards for her work and contribution to cinema. Interestingly Sridevi began her acting career at the age of five. She retired from acting in 1997 following which she was briefly seen in television. She made her comeback in Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish in 2012. The success of the film won her the praise of many and even led to her being regarded as the only actress in the industry to make a successful comeback.

Here's to Sridevi on her birthday. It was a pleasure to have the chance to watch her on the big screen. Without a doubt, we will never have a Hawa Hawai like her ever again.