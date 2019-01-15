Sridevi Bungalow: Boney Kapoor slams Priya Prakash Varrier's Bollywood debut with a legal notice

Winking sensation Priya Prakash Varrier shot to fame overnight after her cameo in a Malayalali film's track went viral. She was soon flooded with film offers, most of which she turned down. She also revealed that PINK director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury reached out to her for a film but she didn't give a nod to it. Her Bollywood debut is finally happening with Prasanth Mambully's Sridevi Bungalow and reports suggest the film is already running into trouble. Late Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor has reportedly sent a legal notice to the makers.

Priya, whose name in the film is also Sridevi, was in Mumbai recently to launch the teaser. It is reported that she refused to deny or accept any inspiration drawn from the late legendary actor. "We received a legal notice from Mr Boney Kapoor last week. And we will face it. My film is a suspense thriller. I told him (Boney Kapoor) that Sridevi is a common name. My film's character also happens to be an actress. We will face it (the legal case)," Mambully told Cinestaan.

The approximately two-minute-long teaser of Sridevi Bungalow portrays an actor who enjoys immense fan following, fame and wealth, but isn't still happy, deep down. The latter portion of this teaser resembles how Sridevi met with her death in reality (accidental drowning in the bathroom of a Dubai hotel). In the teaser as well, Priya is seen drowning in a bathtub. When quizzed about it, she decided to dodge the question. "Whether the movie is related to Srideviji or not, that's up to you to decide. You have to watch the movie and then decide if it is related to her story or not," she said.

Is it the portrayal of Sridevi's life that resulted in a legal notice from the Kapoors? We reached out to Boney Kapoor but have yet to receive a response from the filmmaker. Stay tuned to this space as it is a developing story.