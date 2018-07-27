Sridevi couldn’t work with Baahubali fame Rajamouli, but Janhvi Kapoor will?

Janhvi Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her debut release Dhadak. The film, which also marks the Bollywood debut of Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter, is faring well at the box office. And looks like Janhvi is already going great guns. As if reports are to be believed, then Janhvi has bagged a movie of none other than Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli! That’s quite a big deal. Another interesting point to note is that Rajamouli wanted Sridevi to play the part of Sivagami in Baahubali, but that couldn’t happen then. Looks like what mom couldn’t do then, the daughter would do.

While there are no confirmations, the actress is reportedly in talks to play one of the leading ladies in director SS Rajamouli’s next, titled RRR. Also, it is expected that the makers will soon make an official announcement regarding the same.

This will indeed give a huge boost to Janhvi’s career, pushing it on an illustrious path. More so, because Sridevi was a legend not just in Bollywood, but in the southern arena as well. Will Janhvi be able to carve a niche for herself, or will she be bogged by the expectations. Her Dhadak performance is already garnering mixed reviews. It will have to be seen how her acting skills refine over industries and time.

Talking about RRR, the film will see Jr NTR and Ram Charan playing the lead roles. The film is slated to go on floors later this yaer.