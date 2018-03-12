Sridevi Update: Arjun Kapoor reaches Dubai to be with his father

Arjun Kapoor has landed in Dubai today, February 27 to be with his father Boney Kapoor at the hotel who is in the wait for the release of Sridevi’s body. It’s been two days since Bollywood icon Sridevi left the mortal world but the formalities are still being wrapped up. The legendary actress’ body is still at the morgue in Dubai and her family members are awaiting clearance from the Dubai Public Prosecution.

Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor reportedly discovered Sridevi unconscious in the bathtub filled with water in the hotel. He had given a statement to the Dubai Police on the circumstances surrounding his wife's death.

The uncertainty over the 54-year-old actor's sudden death has intensified. Reportedly, there could be additional delay in bringing actor Sridevi's body back to India, as the Dubai police told the Indian Embassy that "another clearance" is awaited before her mortal remains can be flown back for funeral. A medical panel has been formed to introspect the forensic report which said that the actor "accidentally drowned" in a bathtub in her hotel room on Saturday, February 24. Dubai-based Gulf News said in a report that Sridevi, known as Indian cinema's first woman superstar, was under the influence of alcohol.