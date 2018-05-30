Sridevi did not want her to become an actress, reveals Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming big Bollywood debut is the talk of the town for many days now. But as she started prepping, Janhvi probably never imagined her mother would not be there to witness her first big step. A few months after Sridevi's untimely death, Janhvi's another debut also happened. For the first time ever, she posed for a magazine cover and slayed it!

On the latest cover of Vogue magazine, Janhvi looks like a dainty flower as she decks up with all her smile. But not just that, this is also her first ever interview wherein she opened up like never before. That's how we came to know, Sridevi was not keen on letting her become an actress!

"She (Sridevi) never wanted me to be an actress. She was more relaxed about Khushi getting into films. She thought I was naïve, that I wasn't thick-skinned enough. She wanted us to live a more relaxed life. She loved what she did but you know it was intense" she told Vogue.

Just a little more weight, and Janhvi lights up the big screen in Dhadak, the Hindi remake of Sairat. Pretty sure Sridevi is going to be super proud of her elder daughter, wherever she is!

