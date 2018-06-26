Sridevi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Amrita Arora - actresses who got pregnant before they got married

Sex before marriage is a taboo in our country and this norm has been intact for years. Single mothers are frowned upon and nothing can save you from the mental torture if you get pregnant before you take the “saath pheras”. But, we do have some stories that challenge this societal norm. We have a few actresses who got pregnant before they tied the knot and are now leading a happy life.

Take a look.

Konkana Sen Sharma

She has dared to experiment with the kind of films she does, but the kind courage that she showcased when she got pregnant out of a wedlock, is worth appreciating. Konkana was in a relationship with Ranvir Shorey and they tied the knot on September 3, 2010. And next year in the month of March, she gave birth to their first child, Haroon. This makes it quite clear that she got pregnant before she was married to Ranvir.

Sridevi

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s love saga is known to all. The filmmaker fell in love with the South beauty despite being married to Mona Shourie and had an alleged affair. But their relationship came into news only after Sridevi got pregnant with Boney Kapoor’s child. The actress openly accepted being pregnant with Boney’s child and later they got married. Sridevi is said to be seven month’s pregnant when she tied the knot with Boney Kapoor in an intimate ceremony.

South actress Sarika

Sarika and Kamal Haasan’s love affair has been the most controversial one till date. Both of them were in a live-in relationship and had a child before they tied the knot. Shruti Haasan was born in 1986 before the two stars settled in a matrimony. They tied the knot in the year 1988 and had a second child, Akshara Haasan.

Celina Jaitley

Former Miss India, Celina Jaitley, found love in Australian hotelier Peter Haag and is happily married to him. But much before her marriage stories, the reports of her being pregnant made it to the internet. On 23 of July 2011, Celina and Peter got married at a 1000-year-old monastery in Austria and it was 8 months later, in the month March that she gave birth to twins.

South Actress Radhika

Stories of South actress Radhika’s relationship with Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, was the talk of the entire nation. Radhika, who had already been through a divorce after her child marriage, came out in open and confessed about this relationship. Even though H.D. Kumaraswamy was a married man, he had a soft corner for the actress and they had an illegitimate child. Later they got married and their story is out in public.

Amrita Arora

Amrita Arora’s wedding with boyfriend Shakeel Ladak came as a total surprise to all as nobody had a hint of their relationship. Soon they tied the knot and soon they made an announcement of Amrita’s pregnancy too. The puzzle solved!