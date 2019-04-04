Sridevi starrer Mom to release in China on Mother’s Day now

Onkar Kulkarni April 04 2019, 8.06 pm April 04 2019, 8.06 pm

Bollywood films seem to have caught on the attention of the Chinese audience. The latest Hindi film to be released in China is Sridevi starrer Mom. The film was earlier slated to release in the Chinese market on March 22, however it missed its date. As per the latest update, the film will now release on Mother’s Day, which is a rather apt day for its release. The late Bollywood superstar starrer will now see its release on May 10.

Sharing the reason behind the shift in the date, Vibha Chopra, Head of Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution and Acquisition) told a publication, “We wanted to pick the perfect date for the release of such a special film like 'Mom' in China, which is a huge market and has great potential for the film to do well. As a tribute to all mothers, we have chosen May 10 to release this riveting film in China.”

The film that released in India on July 7, 2017, was Sridevi’s last film as the main lead before her death. She was later seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero which also featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The actress passed away on February 24, 2018.

Co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mom starred the actress as a mother who sets out to ensure justice for her step-daughter, essayed by Pakistani actress Sajal Ali, who was gang raped. The movie directed by Ravi Udyawar won several accolades for the star for her power-packed performance. She also received the Best Actress National Award posthumously for essaying the character.

Before China, Zee Studios International has previously released 'Mom' in 40 regions including Poland, Russia, the UK, the US, Singapore and the Czech Republic.