Sridevi to be cremated Wednesday afternoon

It has been three days since India’s first female superstar passed away on 24th February due to accidental drowning in her hotel room in Dubai post attending the marriage of her nephew Mohit Marwah. She was 54. According to reports, Sridevi’s body has been embalmed and has reached the Dubai Airport. The mortal remains are expected to arrive back in the city by late evening.

To pay last respects to the legendary actress, a condolence meeting is slated to be held on February 28. After the meet, the funeral and last rites will take place.

#Sridevi body leaves #Dubai. To reach Mumbai by 9pm IST. Farewell, Chandni — Vicky Kapur (@vickykapur) February 27, 2018

In a statement released by the Kapoor family husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Khushi and Janhvi, the power family of Bollywood has thanked all the fans for their love and support.” On behalf of Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor, the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families, a sincere thanks to the media for your continued sensitivity and support during this emotional moment,” read a statement.