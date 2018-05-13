Sridevi to be honoured at Cannes

Cannes International Film Festival is one of the biggest festivals in the world and takes place over the span of 10 days. The festival is a platform to honour some of the finest cinema from across the globe. India makes its mark too at the festival with some of the biggest names in Bollywood present at the red carpet and Bollywood movies too being showcased at the event. This year, however, is special.

May 16th will be a significant day for Indian cinema at the Cannes festival as one of Bollywood’s most loved and celebrated actress, the late Sridevi will be honoured. The Bollywood icon will receive a special mention at the Titan Reginald F Lewis Film Honours (a celebration of diversity and excellence in cinema), at Le Majestic Beach for her contribution to cinema. It will be an evening of memories and clips of the finest scenes from her films.

“I’m happy that people from the world over are recognizing her body of work and her contribution to cinema. Even though the overwhelming emptiness of losing her remains, it’s comforting to know that she lives on through her work”, says Boney Kapoor.

The special event to honour Sridevi will have her husband and their two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor in attendance. This honour comes close on the heels of her National Award for best actress for her powerful performance in Mom. Mon saw her play the role of a step-mother who seeks revenge, with the help of a detective, for her stepdaughter's brutal gang rape.

Sridevi died an untimely death on February 24, 2018. The tragic demise of the actress shook the entire nation. The death of the veteran reportedly occurred due to ‘accidental drowning’ in her hotel bathtub in Dubai.