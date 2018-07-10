Sridevi was restricted from visiting Janhvi Kapoor on sets of Dhadak – Here’s why

Janhvi Kapoor, who has now become a familiar face among the masses, is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut Dhadak. The actress, who decided to resume her work just after her mother’s Sridevi’s untimely demise, earned respect for her courage. The 21-year-old recently opened up to the media saying that she wishes to earn the same kind of love and gratitude that Sridevi received from the people. She further went on to reveal that she restricted her mother from coming to the sets. Read on to know why...

"I had even told her (Sridevi) that I don't want her to come on sets, ever. That 'I don't want you to see what I am doing till I'm fully done with it, I don't want you to tell me how I should do it and let me do this on my own'," she told a leading daily.

The newbie to Bollywood further said that coming from a family with a film background has helped her understand the basics of showbiz.

"It has helped me in a way that I understand mom's creative space, how to read situations in movies, what she considered good acting or bad acting. So, that has formed opinions for me as well,” she said.

Dhadak’s, first trailer was released on June 11 and both Janhvi and Ishaan were applauded for their performances. Produced by Karan Johar, the film releases on July 20.