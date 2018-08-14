home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Sridevi's birth anniversary: Bollywood remembers their Chandni

First published: August 13, 2018 06:57 PM IST | Updated: August 13, 2018 06:57 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

It was on February 24, 2018, when we all got a sad news that our very own Sridevi has passed away. Everyone was in a shock because of the actress’ sudden demise. Last year in August, Manish Malhotra hosted a birthday bash for her very good friend Sridevi which was attended by many celebs. And this year, the Chandni of Bollywood is being missed on her birth anniversary.

It is Sridevi’s 55th birth anniversary and celebs are missing her a lot. From her daughter Janhvi Kapoor to brother-in-law Anil Kapoor to good friend Manish Malhotra, everyone has shared something about Sridevi on the social media on this special day.

While Janhvi posted a childhood picture of herself with her mom and dad, Anil Kapoor in his tweet has stated that he sees Sridevi’s reflection in Janhvi and Khushi every day. We are sure this would be a difficult day for the family as it is the legendary actress’ first birthday after her demise.

She was last seen on the big screen in 2017 release MOM for which she received many awards including the National Award for Best Actress, which she was awarded posthumously. Sridevi was supposed to star in Karan Johar’s production venture Kalank. After the actress’ demise, Madhuri Dixit came onboard for the project.

