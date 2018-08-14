Sridevi's birth anniversary: Bollywood remembers their Chandni

It was on February 24, 2018, when we all got a sad news that our very own Sridevi has passed away. Everyone was in a shock because of the actress’ sudden demise. Last year in August, Manish Malhotra hosted a birthday bash for her very good friend Sridevi which was attended by many celebs. And this year, the Chandni of Bollywood is being missed on her birth anniversary.

It is Sridevi’s 55birth anniversary and celebs are missing her a lot. From her daughter Janhvi Kapoor to brother-in-law Anil Kapoor to good friend Manish Malhotra, everyone has shared something about Sridevi on the social media on this special day.

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Aug 12, 2018 at 12:29pm PDT

I Truly Miss You Very Much ♥️ A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Aug 12, 2018 at 10:26pm PDT

A true star that shone brightly on-screen & lit up the lives of everyone she touched. Not a day goes by when we don’t miss you Sri. We see your reflection in #JanhviKapoor & #KhushiKapoor everyday. You live on in our hearts & minds... pic.twitter.com/VD9Bx3jAnw — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 13, 2018

While Janhvi posted a childhood picture of herself with her mom and dad, Anil Kapoor in his tweet has stated that he sees Sridevi’s reflection in Janhvi and Khushi every day. We are sure this would be a difficult day for the family as it is the legendary actress’ first birthday after her demise.

Remembering the evergreen #Sridevi on her birthday. We all miss you dearly! ❤ — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 13, 2018

Still seems so hard to believe that the legendary #Sridevi ji is not with us. We all miss you incredibly & will always cherish the lovely memories you have given us. You will always hold a special & irreplaceable place in all our hearts. #HappyBirthdaySridevi #SrideviLivesForever — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) August 13, 2018

She was last seen on the big screen in 2017 release MOM for which she received many awards including the National Award for Best Actress, which she was awarded posthumously. Sridevi was supposed to star in Karan Johar’s production venture Kalank. After the actress’ demise, Madhuri Dixit came onboard for the project.