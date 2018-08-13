Sridevi’s birth anniversary: Janhvi Kapoor honours her mother with this throwback picture

This year on February 24, the nation mourned the death of the first female superstar of Indian cinema, Sridevi. She breathed her last in Dubai after facing an accidental death due to drowning in a bathtub. Her untimely demise shocked everybody, but her brave daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, overcame the tough phase of their lives with the support of close family members and friends.

Today marks the 55birth anniversary of late Sridevi and in her remembrance, her elder daughter Janhvi has shared a major throwback picture, from the days when she was a child. Little Janhvi wrapped in the arms of her young mother and father is one adorable sight to behold and it will definitely make you teary-eyed.

After Sridevi’s mortal remains were put to rest, we vividly remember her husband, film producer Boney Kapoor and her daughter penning heartwarming letters thanking the fans for all their love and support in the difficult phase. And, Janhvi who made her debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak, resumed the shoot of her movie soon after, proving that she’s ready to take on the responsibility from her mother. The movie did fairly well at the box office and Janhvi has already bagged her second project named Takht, a Karan Johar movie. It also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in it.

We miss you Sridevi.