home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Sridevis body cleared for embalming 3 days after her death in Dubai

Sridevis body cleared for embalming 3 days after her death in Dubai

First published: February 27, 2018 03:35 PM IST | Updated: February 27, 2018 04:07 PM IST | Author: Anirvan Daityari

According to the latest update from the Consulate General of India in Dubai, the Dubai Police has handed over the letters for the release of the mortal remains of Sridevi. The family members can proceed for embalming now, a process that will take 90 minutes. As per the latest media reports, the iconic Bollywood actress’ body could be flown back to India today.

The veteran actor’s body was in the mortuary and her family was awaiting the Dubai Public Prosecution's green signal. Sridevi's sudden death on February 24 had stirred the country as the stunning superstar of Indian cinema was found breathless in a bathtub in her hotel in Dubai. She was there to attend actor and nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding, along with her family.

Sridevi died due to drowning, however no foul play was found in her death, said Dubai Authorities. The Dubai prosecutor's office have confirmed that Sridevi's case has been closed. Earlier, senior Dubai prosecutor told Gulf News that Sridevi's case is being treated like any other similar case. He added, “Procedures in such accidental cases are very normal. Based on the findings and results of the police procedures and post-mortem report, prosecutors will decide on the next step.”

Celebrities such as Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar and Masaba Mantena among others, lashed out on Indian media for its frantic reporting over the death of Sridevi and have called the coverage "graceless" and "insensitive".

SHOW MORE
tags: #actress sridevi #actress sridevi latest news #actress sridevi passed away #Amitabh Bachchan #Amitabh Bachchan tweet #Arjun Kapoor #Bollywood #Bollywood superstar Sridevi #Boney Kapoor #dubai #film #filmfare #Jhanvi Kapoor #Khushi Kapoor #Latest news #news about sridevi #news about sridevi actress #Sridevi #sridevi body #sridevi dead #sridevi dead body #sridevi death #sridevi death cause #sridevi death reason #sridevi died #sridevi dies #sridevi funeral #sridevi heart attack #sridevi kapoor #sridevi news today #Sridevi passed away #Sridevi post-mortem #sridevi tributes #श्रीदेवी

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All