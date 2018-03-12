Sridevis body cleared for embalming 3 days after her death in Dubai

According to the latest update from the Consulate General of India in Dubai, the Dubai Police has handed over the letters for the release of the mortal remains of Sridevi. The family members can proceed for embalming now, a process that will take 90 minutes. As per the latest media reports, the iconic Bollywood actress’ body could be flown back to India today.

Update: Dubai Police has handed over the Consulate and the family members letters for the release of the mortal remains of the Indian cinema icon Sridevi Boney Kapoor so that they can proceed for embalming. — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) February 27, 2018

The veteran actor’s body was in the mortuary and her family was awaiting the Dubai Public Prosecution's green signal. Sridevi's sudden death on February 24 had stirred the country as the stunning superstar of Indian cinema was found breathless in a bathtub in her hotel in Dubai. She was there to attend actor and nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding, along with her family.

Sridevi died due to drowning, however no foul play was found in her death, said Dubai Authorities. The Dubai prosecutor's office have confirmed that Sridevi's case has been closed. Earlier, senior Dubai prosecutor told Gulf News that Sridevi's case is being treated like any other similar case. He added, “Procedures in such accidental cases are very normal. Based on the findings and results of the police procedures and post-mortem report, prosecutors will decide on the next step.”

Celebrities such as Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar and Masaba Mantena among others, lashed out on Indian media for its frantic reporting over the death of Sridevi and have called the coverage "graceless" and "insensitive".

There’s no bottom in the barrel of the graceless. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 26, 2018

A beautiful girl, a wonderful actress, a lovely human being - Sridevi -has so suddenly been snatched from our midst. What is most needed now is compassion for her 2 young girls deprived of their mother and for her grieving husband. (Contd) — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 27, 2018

May they let you rest in peace.... pic.twitter.com/stoWljWkbf — vidya balan (@vidya_balan) February 26, 2018

While other channels were mindlessly speculating over #SrideviDeathMystery & standing in grotesque bathroom chroma sets #WhySoSerious decided to upstage them all and get you a live report on #Sridevi (and the state of Indian media) from the bathtub itself. LIVE and UNADULTERATED. pic.twitter.com/sZnR0X0CFi — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) February 26, 2018

My Humble request to the media , social platform content providers , and people at large. There is a lot of wrong speculation going on . I request each and every one to respect the dead. Thank you ! #LetHerRestInPeace pic.twitter.com/nZkPYjhT1Q — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 27, 2018