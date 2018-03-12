Sridevi’s body reaches Dubai airport, will leave for India soon

The late actor Sridevi’s body has been embalmed and is taken to the Dubai airport. The family along with the mortal remains of the late actress is expected to reach Mumbai, India soon. Sridevi will be flown back home in a private aircraft. Though the process of embalming a body takes well over an hour, it has been reported that Sridevi’s embalmment took about thirty minutes. This was done to facilitate a quicker release of Sridevi’s body as the process was already delayed.

Media outlets have got access to the embalmment certificate issued by the Dubai authorities.

Documents related to repatriation of her body were cleared on a fast track basis. Sridevi’s passport has also been cancelled by the Indian consulate.

There have been no updates from the family as to where the body will be taken once they land in Mumbai.

Police and security personnel have been deployed outside Sridevi’s residence in Mumbai to control the crowd gathered there.​

Yesterday, February 26 the Dubai Police had handed over the body to the Dubai Public Prosecution. After the investigation today, February 27, the public prosecutor gave clearance for the body to be taken for embalmment. The Dubai authorities have confirmed that Sridevi died due to accidental drowning and no foul play was found in her death.