Sridevi’s body will be flown home on Monday

Indian actress Sridevi passed away following a cardiac arrest late on Saturday night. According to a statement issued by the family, her body will be flown back to India from Dubai on Monday, February 26. Sridevi’s mortal remains could not be flown in on Sunday as the investigation reports from the Dubai Police were not ready by evening, according to officials in touch with Gulf News.

Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi, Khushi and the entire Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah family is deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor. They thank the entire media for their prayers, support and sensitivity during their time of grief. Late Sridevi Kapoor’s body will arrive in India tomorrow. We will update you on all further information as and when it’s available to us.

Around 5:45 pm it was confirmed by some sources that Sridevi would be sent back home on Sunday. Indian business giant Mukhesh Ambani had reportedly also offered to fly Sridevi back home in his private jet.

Officials from the Dubai Police conducted postmortem and forensic investigations. According to Gulf News the final reports were not issued to start the remaining procedures for deportation like embalming by evening.

Sridevi died of a heart attack after she collapsed in a bathroom at Jumeirah Emirates Towers late on Saturday night. She and her family were in Dubai to attend the wedding of her nephew and actor Mohit Marwah which took place in Ras Al Khaimah.

According to Gulf News, a relative was allowed to represent the family along with a representative of the Indian Consulate to talk to the officials at the mortuary of Dubai Police Headquarters. ​