Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor gives her two cents on the nepotism debate

Nepotism is not just a word in the dictionary anymore, all thanks to Kangana Ranaut who accused Karan Johar of being the “flag bearer of nepotism” when she appeared on his talk show, Koffee With Karan. Ever since then, the term hasn’t left Bollywood and every time, a newbie from a filmy family steps in the world of showbiz, there is focus on his/her starry background.

Now, the latest starkids to step on to the marquee are Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishaan Khatter. While, Ishaan proved himself by bagging a role in a Majid Majidi film through auditions, Janhvi is being tagged as the product of nepotism, as Karan himself has been mentoring her and launching her.

As she is all set to make her debut in Dharma Productions’ Dhadak, she faced the BIG question, which we are sure she was ready for. So in an interview with Harper’z Bazaar, she nipped the nepotism debate in the bud. “I actually did audition. Karan (Johar) came home and made me do a few readings of different scenes and eventually that evolved into getting a part in this film,” said Janhvi.

Her mentor and producer of the movie, Johar himself addressed the debate at the trailer launch of Dhadak, where he had said, “These days people focus more on names rather than the talent, but they tend to forget that one puts a lot of hard work, heart, dedication, discipline and mental preparation to face the camera, the audience and the media… It is not easy, really. It is difficult.”

Dhadak is slated to release on July 20, 2018.