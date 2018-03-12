home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Sridevi’s death is a possible murder: Subramanian Swamy

Sridevi’s death is a possible murder: Subramanian Swamy

First published: February 27, 2018 01:39 PM IST | Updated: February 27, 2018 01:46 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Bollywood actress Sridevi breathed her last late on Saturday, February 24 in Dubai. It has been over 58 hours since she passed away and speculations are rife over the cause of her death. In a controversial statement, Bharatiya Janta Party leader Subramanian Swamy hinted at a possible underworld link behind her death. While speaking to ANI, Swamy hinted at illicit relationships between cinema actresses and the mafia leader, Dawood Ibrahim.

 

 

Swami told ABP Live, “Sridevi didn’t use to consume liquor as far as I have heard. She rarely used to consume beer at times. This is certainly a case of murder.” Swamy also went on to add that the facts presented by the media do not appear to be consistent and raised a number of questions over her death.

 

 

Speaking to Times Now, Swamy said that Sridevi had a "fetish for health" and she "never touched hard drinks". The report mentions the Swamy feels that she could have been force-fed alcohol.

"It is very difficult to die and drown in a bathtub unless somebody pushed you or prevent you from breathing," he told the channel.

As Twitter is actively following the developments related to Sridevi’s death, Swamy’s comments did not go down well with the fans of the late actress. Many went on to diss the politician for his shocking statements.

 

The sudden demise of the iconic actress shocked the film industry and fans everywhere. It was earlier reported that the actress had died of a cardiac arrest but a report from Gulf News claimed that Sridevi’s death was in fact, a cause of accidental drowning as per the forensic report released by the authorities to the family and the Indian consulate.

 

Gulf News had also reported that Sridevi was under the influence of alcohol, lost her balance and fell into a bathtub and drowned.

 

Meanwhile, another UAE based agency, Khaleej Times, claimed that the actor had fainted in the washroom of the hotel she was staying. She was then rushed to the Rashid Hospital in Dubai where she was declared dead on arrival.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Bharatiya Janta Party #Sridevi #Subramanian Swamy

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All