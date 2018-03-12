Sridevi’s Janhvi Kapoor turns 21, Sonam Kapoor and Manish Malhotra write her a heartfelt note

Late superstar Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor turned 21 today but the occasion is not all the merry. A birthday a week after her mother’s funeral calls for great strength and support. Bollywood is providing just that for the upcoming actress. Her cousin Sonam Kapoor poured in support for Janhvi, mentioning how strong she is as an individual.

Sonam Kapoor seems to have become a close aide of the Kapoor sisters since Sridevi’s death as she was present throughout the funeral proceedings last week. She was constantly found to be by Janhvi and Khushi’s side at the condolence meet and at the cremation ground.

It was not just Sonam but Sridevi’s close designer friend Manish Malhotra who too took up the occasion to wish Janhvi. Manish was often seen posing with Sridevi and Janhvi during social parties when he would dress them. A few days ago, the Bollywood designer had even shared a never-ending video of him taking a selfie with Sridevi.

A few days ago, Janhvi shared a personal post on social media penning her thoughts on her mother’s loss and how lucky she felt for having her in her life for the short time that they had together. She even indirectly condemned conspiracies of her mother’s death not occurring due to accidental drowning.

Janhvi is set to make her debut opposite actor Ishaan Khattar in Dhadak directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. As Janhvi mourns her mother’s loss this birthday she may not be happy but it sure will be a test of her strength and of times to come.