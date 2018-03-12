Sridevis last journey: Fans throng to bid their Hawa Hawai girl goodbye

The late Sridevi made heads turn for a better part of her life, as she makes her final journey on earth, she continues to do just that. Fans of the superstar brought traffic to a halt as her hearse and the following cortege created a deadlock. Fans have been following her vehicle since the time she landed back in India from Dubai on Tuesday night. Her final journey began on Wednesday morning when her body was taken from Green Acres in Lokhandwala to Celebration Sports Club in Andheri.

Fans were allowed to pay their tributes till 12 PM after which the entrance was closed to the public. Celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Isha Deol, Hema Malini, Manish Paul, Farah Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sonal Chauhan, Satish Kaushik, Annu Kapoor, Alka Yagnik, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and others poured in. After this, as arrangements were made to move the body, fans were angered to not be given more time. Reports say police even had to take up lathi charge to keep the crowd in control.

The huge cortege that followed her hearse was made up of fans who walked close to 7 km to follow her from the Celebration Sports Club to Pawan Hans where her remains were cremated. The road was thronged with the crowd who stood on both sides of the road and waved as the hearse passed by with breaking down into tears.

After #Bollywood paid its tribute to @SrideviBKapoor, thousands follow her cortege to catch a glimpse of her. #RIPSridevi pic.twitter.com/7DeFnQaG3s — in.com (@GetINdotcom) February 28, 2018

The police had to resort to lathi charge for a second time to keep the crownd under control. The police have been going the extra mile to control the crowds to prevent any untoward incident.

Late superstar Sridevi may have been an industry favourite but her mass following shown during her hit days and even after death proves why she was truly the Golden Girl.