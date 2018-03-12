Sridevi’s last wish to be fulfilled by her family

Chandini is one of Sridevi’s best works. In her white Punjabi suit the actress was absolutely mesmerizing, making the attire a trend during the late 80s. Last week Sridevi passed away following a cardiac arrest in Dubai. Though she is no longer with us now, her family will fulfill her last wish.

According to report in ABP, Sridevi’s last wish was to complete her funeral in white colour. As white is her favourite colour, she wanted everything around her to be in white. Sridevi not only liked wearing white on films, but also in real life.

According to reports, her family is working to fulfil her wishes. The van in which Sridevi will be taking her last journey is being decorated with white flowers such as white rose, orchids, mogra etc. Earlier in the day, there were reports of white flowers being brought in to her house. Even the gates of Sridevi’s bungalow Bhagya is covered with white cloth.

Fans and friends of the late actress are awaiting for her mortal remains to reach Mumbai, so that they can catch the final glimpse of the actress.