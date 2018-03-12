Sridevis mortal remains may not be released today

Veteran actress Sridevi passed away in Dubai on Saturday, February 24. Latest developments suggest her body may not be brought to Mumbai today.

According to the Dubai Media Office, the Dubai Police has transferred the case to the Dubai Public Prosecution which will carry out the routine legal procedures followed in such cases.

"If a death takes place in hospital, then sometimes we do not need to carry out the autopsy. But in a case like this, it becomes imperative to know if the real cause of death is cardiac or non-cardiac," a source told Gulf News.

According to Gulf News, the forensic report released to the family and the Indian consulate suggests that the actress was under the influence of alcohol, lost balance and fell into the bathtub and drowned.

“The investigation is still going on to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident as the forensic report only says that she drowned,” an official told Gulf News.

Meanwhile, fans and media have been waiting since yesterday for the mortal remains of the legendary actress.

Sridevi has done more than 250 films in various languages like Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. The Hawa Hawai actress was 54 when she breathed her last.