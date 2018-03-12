Sridevis mortal remains reach Mumbai: Funeral to be held tomorrow

The mortal remains of legendary actress Sridevi, who passed away in Dubai on Saturday February 24, have reached Mumbai airport . Reportedly, her body is being taken to Boney Kapoor's residence.

Sridevi's body went through the embalming process at Al Muhaisana to delay decomposition so that it becomes convenient to fly it to Mumbai Airport by Anil Ambani's private jet. Earlier, the Dubai Police cleared the release of Bollywood icon Sridevi’s body for the embalming process, ending her family’s long wait for bringing the body home for cremation.

The Dubai Prosecution Service has also closed the investigation into Sridevi's death. The actor’s stepson Arjun Kapoor reached Dubai to oversee the formalities along with his dad Boney Kapoor. Kapoor reportedly discovered Sridevi unconscious in the bathtub in the hotel. The iconic Bollywood heroine was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. The news of her demise shook the film industry and the nation early on Sunday, February 25. but the funeral got delayed for the pending paperwork in Dubai.

The veteran actress died due to accidental drowning, as per the Dubai authorities. And no foul play was suspected.

The condolence meeting is slated to be held on Wednesday, February 28. Sridevi’s funeral and last rites will take place thereafter.

In a recent interaction with ANI, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said that the untimely demise of Srideviji has left a huge void in the film industry. He further urged the public to stop speculations as her family is going through a tough time.

Bollywood celebrities and fans of Sridevi reached the residence of Anil Kapoor to offer condolences.

Media, police and fans have been relentlessly waiting for her mortal remains since news of her death broke.