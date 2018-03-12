Sridevis mortal remains to be brought to Mumbai today

Legendary actress Sridevi passed away late on Saturday night on February 25, 2018, after suffering a cardiac arrest. The actress was in Dubai to celebrate the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah. She was 54.

Reports suggest that Sridevi was staying in Jumeirah Emirates Tower hotel and suffered a cardiac arrest around midnight. After which she fell unconscious inside the hotel room. She was then rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead.

Her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor confirmed the news to indianexpress.com. "Yes, it is true that Sridevi passed away. I just landed here, I was in Dubai and now I am flying back to Dubai. It happened roughly around 11.00-11.30. I don’t know more details yet."

“I was able to reach out to Mr Boney Kapoor last night. Our team is making sure the government processes are completed quickly. The body will be brought back as soon as possible but there are some elements/procedure that have to be done by govt of Dubai. As soon as the government of Dubai gives the forensic report we will get her body back,” said diplomat Navdeep Suri who is presently serving as the Indian High Commissioner to UAE.

Mortal remains of #Sridevi expected to be brought via a chartered flight today evening: Mumbai Airport Sources — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2018

Sridevi's mortal remains will be brought to the city later today and her last rites will be performed in the evening.

The star marries producer Boney Kapoor in 1996. The couple have two daughters, Jahnvi and Khushi. Jahnvi is currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Dhadak.

Sridevi started her career way back in 1969 and has close to 250 films to her name in various languages like Tamil, Hindi. Telugu and Kannada.

She was last seen in Mom, where portrayed a powerful character of a mother who takes revenge from people who cause any harm to her daughter.

Shah Rukh Khan's Zero will be her last film, where the superstar will be seen in a cameo. The film is scheduled to release in December 2018.