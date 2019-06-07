Antara Kashyap June 07 2019, 11.52 pm June 07 2019, 11.52 pm

Actor Manish Naggdev and Srishty Rode's four-year-old relationship came to an end after the latter participated in Bigg Boss 12. The two, who were engaged in February 2018, remained silent about all the drama that unfolded. However, Manish Naggdev took to Twitter to clear out the rumours that he was responsible for the relationship going sour. He wrote a detailed four-page note and posted it on all his social media handles. In it, he ranted about how he was told to not express his emotions because he was a man.

In the said four paged letter, Manish revealed, without taking names, that his fiancee broke up with him over the phone. In the detailed post, he said that over the course of six months, he had to avoid his family members and friends to avoid talking about his breakup. He also talked about how some people would selfishly leave relationships for the advantage of their careers. He also did not get the closure he deserved after 4 years of dating.

Manish also put the blame on the actress' participation in Bigg Boss as the reason for the breakup. He claimed to put his life on hold for three months and handle her PR so she could be a brand and do well at Bigg Boss. He also expressed sadness about the fact that people thought the breakup was his fault.

Check out the emotional note below :

It’s ok to vent it https://t.co/wvyuLzxd3d it is,exactly the way it is. I hope all your questions have been answered with this. pic.twitter.com/iGWn7oSEpF — Manish Naggdev (@ManishNaggdev) June 7, 2019