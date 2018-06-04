SRK and Madhavan in one picture! Our hearts just did the salsa

Shah Rukh Khan and Madhavan were the dream boys of 90s who have aged like fine wine. One smile, those dimples and our hearts beat fast then, and beats faster now. And today, we came across another picture of the two in one frame and boy, the heart will just pop out and do salsa right now. Too much of good looks in one frame.

It so happened that Madhavan has a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, and it happened to be RHTDM actor’s birthday. And it was celebrated right there, right then with the cake being cut.

Well, these two. They will forever be our crush, won’t they?

Zero will also feature a plethora of other stars in a special appearance, including late Sridevi. Karisma Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are also some of the actresses who will be seen in the movie in a cameo appearance.

Zero will star Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as the female leads. They are reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan after the 2012 romance Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The movie will hit the screens during Christmas this year and we can’t wait to see SRK’s dwarf avatar on big screen.