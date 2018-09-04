SRK and Pooja Bhatt’s throwback photo from Chaahat will make your day

We all love it when our Bollywood stars send us on a nostalgia trip and make us feel old. Taking you back in 1996, do you remember Shah Rukh Khan and Pooja Bhatt's film Chaahat? If not, fret not, as Pooja is here to take you down the memory lane. Looks like the actor just came across a timeless memory from Chaahat’s sets and couldn't resist sharing it with fans. "I'll cover you," Pooja Bhatt captioned the photo.

In the photo, we can see the kind of romance, Shah Rukh Khan covering Pooja from the sun (what a gentleman). This picture is a shot from a scene which originally features in the title song of the movie - Chaahat Na Hoti. Well for the unawares, Pooja Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan were the main leads in Chaaht where the story was just like a typical Bollywood entertainer: the leads get married only with an aim to get their marital bliss disrupted by the evil plan devised by the villains played by Naseeruddin Shah and Ramya Krishnan.

Thanks to Pooja Bhatt we got to witness a younger SRK, who has without a doubt made our mood all goody goody.