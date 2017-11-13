SRK encourages young talent, wants Gautam Gambhir’s daughter to play for KKR

Apart from being a huge superstar, Shah Rukh Khan is known to be the dotting father. So it comes as no surprise that the owner of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made this adorable request of Gautam Gambhir. The KKR captain posted a video of his daughter, Aazeen, bowl a ball to him, to which King Khan replied expressing his desire that she join his team.

KKR captain Gautam Gambhir had posted a video on Twitter, where his daughter Aazeen was bowling to him at her school. Khan spotted the new talent and replied to the video saying that she should be bowling for KKR.

High pressure job facing my daughter Aazeen’s bowling at her school. Hell, even she knows d line has to be outside d off stump vs papa!!!😊😊 pic.twitter.com/DX8SJOiLpI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 6, 2017

Get her to bowl for KKR please. Big hug. https://t.co/duNmtDKwPW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 7, 2017

Gambhir was quick to reply to his owner’s request, but with conditions. Aazeen may have agreed to bowl for the KKRs but not before she laid out her set of demands

@iamsrk bhai have convinced Aazeen.My ‘Little Legend’ will bowl @KKRiders if u cum to her b’day party loaded wid M&Ms, Elsa&Anna toys. Deal? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 7, 2017

In the video Gautam Gambhir is seen showing off his skills at an event at his daughter’s school while all the little children watch in amazement knowing little of how big a deal Gambhir really is. Gambhir went a classic straight drive only to hit the stumps at the opposite end.While KKR as a team is known to encourage, nuture and develop young talent, SRK and Ghambir have certainly taken it to the next level!