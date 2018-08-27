SRK navigates the nepotism thin-ice!

Bollywood has been plagued with the debate of nepotism for years now and the debate resurfaced on social media in early August over Suhana Khan being Vogue India’s cover girl. The fashion magazine picked the 18-year-old star kid for their latest issue, a decision that ignited a fresh debate on social media for featuring the star-kid with absolutely zero credentials to her name. While talk of her cover raged on, Suhana’s superstar father Shah Rukh Khan himself hadn’t said much. Well at least not until now. In an interview to a leading business daily, the superstar revealed his take on nepotism and what he can do to protect his children.

"I understand what you are saying there is no way to protect them from who I am. I'm a good monster and only I can protect my children from who I am. By keeping a certain amount of dignity in the face of opinions, by keeping a certain amount of calm in the face of disarray, by keeping a certain amount of honesty and hard work in the face of nepotism,” SRK said.

Further speaking of people’s perception on stardom, he went on to share how it’s his children’s responsibility now to live with the N-Word and deal with it. "People's perception of stardom could be, for example, "Star ka baccha hai, gaadi tez chalatahoga (He's a star kid, his driving must be really rash). The great happiness that I give them as a father, the love and education and teachings that I give them, and the fact that I work so hard as a father - it's their responsibility now to live with it and figure it out," he added.

While Shah Rukh takes a more mature and diplomatic approach, Suhana is rather skeptical about the subject. “I keep telling myself that haters are going to hate, but I can’t honestly say that I don’t get upset by it. It’s annoying, but I keep telling myself other people have bigger problems," she told Vogue in her cover interview.

Diplomatic or skeptic, this debate isn’t going anywhere in a hurry.