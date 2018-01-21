SRK: Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustanis failure made me stronger

In his 25-year career, the Badshaah of Bollywood has witnessed many ups and downs. Shah Rukh Khan has suffered terrible flops and also made super-duper blockbuster hits. However, on the 18th anniversary of his movie Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, SRK opens up about his life’s biggest failure and also the project that made him stronger.

This one was special. It was a complete disaster and completely written off. Our failure made us, Aziz @iam_juhi & me stronger. Love PBDHH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 20, 2018

The movie was produced by Shah Rukh, Juhi Chawla and director Aziz Mirza’s now defunct production house Dreamz Unlimited. SRK and wife Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment is the transformation of Dreamz.

This was the first movie that SRK had produced, along with Juhi Chawla and Mirza. It was a disaster at the box-office. It lost out to Hrithik Roshan’s debut film Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai. Phir Bhi was made on a budget of Rs 13 crore and could only earn Rs 37 crore.

Yet, King Khan has learnt from the failure of the movie and it made him stronger. He considers Phir Bhi ‘something special’. Though, at the time of the release of the film, SRK was devastated but things changed and the superstar emerged stronger from this set back.

Ajj is baat ka bhe yaaken hoo gaya ki humhare filmoo ki tarhan

Humhari zindagi mein bhee end tak sab kuch theek hee hoo jata hia

Happies ending. Aur aagr theek na hoo,

Too woh the end nahi hai doston, picture abhee baaki hia mery dost

(SRK’s dialogue from Om Shanti Om)

On the work front, SRK is busy shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Zero also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. King Khan had recently released a small teaser revealing the title of the film. His last film Jab Harry Met did not do well at the box-office. So, King Khan is desperately waiting for a hit this year.