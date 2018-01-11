Shah Rukh Khan to be honoured alongside Sir Elton John at World Economic Forum 2018

There is no dearth of awards on Shah Rukh Khan’s shelf but another one wouldn’t hurt. The King Khan of Bollywood is all set to be honoured at the 24th Annual Crystal Awards which will take part on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's 48th Annual Meeting in Davos later this month. The actor took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the recognition.

Thank u for this honour. I consider my work with these heroic & beautiful women a great privilege as it imparts dignity & purpose to my life. I hope to spread awareness of the unparalleled heroism of these ladies & reach out to others in order to carry this work to its conclusion https://t.co/i6cEU6go6V — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 11, 2018

The superstar will be honoured for his role in championing children's and women's rights in India. The World Economic Forum also confirms that actor and director Cate Blanchett and singer Elton John will be other notable personalities who will be awarded at the summit.

Shah Rukh work with the area of charity is well known. The actor is a founder of the non-profit organisation Meer Foundation. His outfit provides fund to female victims of acid attacks, helping them source treatment, legal aid, vocational training, rehabilitation and livelihood support. The actor is also involved in funding children's hospital wards and supporting childcare centers for children undergoing cancer treatment.

The awards ceremony will be held on January 22 at the launch of the World Economic Forum. The Annual Crystal Awards celebrates the achievements of outstanding artistes who have shown exemplary commitment to improving the state of the world.

The World Economic Forum is a business summit attended by heads of state, corporate honcos and significant world leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in this year’s event, making him the first Prime Minister to attend the prestigious gathering since 1997.