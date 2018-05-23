SRK’s daughter Suhana turns 18! Here’s what she now has the permission to do

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turned 18-year-old on Tuesday. The proud daddy tweeted a beautiful picture of his daughter and stated that he always knew that she was meant to fly. He took to twitter to wish her and it truly has words of a doting dad. The image has Suhana air bound and ready to take on the world.

Like all daughters, I knew you were always meant for flying...and now u can also legally do what u have been doing since u were 16...!! Love u. pic.twitter.com/9ZRytlZDN2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 22, 2018

SRK has stated in his tweet that Suhana can now legally do things that she has been doing since she was 16-year-old. This makes us wonder what things she has been doing! Well, let’s not go into that, but here are a few things that she can do now legally as per Indian law.

Suhana is eligible to vote now, and maybe her vote can help us to get some achche din. You know even one vote matters.

She can also get a driving license. We wonder if she learned how to drive when she was 16, and that is one of the things she has been doing before turning 18.

Suhana is now eligible to get a job anywhere. We know that she is still studying, but then if she even wants to have a part time job, she is eligible for it, and no one will stop her.

She can now have an independent credit card. Well, we are sure till date she used her father or mother’s credit or had a minor’s debit card where of course you can only spend the amount that’s there in your account. But, now she can have a credit card on her name.

Suhana is now eligible to get married. So, as per the Indian law a girl can officially get married after the age of 18. We wonder who will be Shah Rukh Khan’s son-in-law. By the way, if she opts to get married, she can also have kids. ;)

She can now watch adult movies. Yes, she is 18 now and can watch all the adult movies, be it Bollywood or Hollywood films. Do you think she should watch her father’s ‘Maya Memsaab’? Well, actually she should not, let it be!

While we spoke what she can legally do now, there are still a couple of things that she can’t do even after turning 18.

Well, she still doesn’t have the right to enter a pub or a nightclub. Yeah, she must stay out of these places till she’s 21. Oops! And not just this, she can’t even consume alcohol till she turns 21. Hmmm!

Don’t worry Suhana, only three years to go…