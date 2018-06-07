home/ entertainment/ bollywood
SRK's fashionable reply to a troll asking him to speak up on social issues is bang on

SRK's fashionable reply to a troll asking him to speak up on social issues is bang on

First published: June 07, 2018 06:03 PM IST | Updated: June 07, 2018 06:15 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his impeccable sense of humour. To keep in touch with his fans, the actor regularly hosts a chat session on his Twitter. And in this #AskSRK Twitter session, he tries his best to reply to everyone. It so happened that on Wednesday night, that during one such session someone tried trolling SRK on him being mum on social and political issues. But SRK being SRK gave a bang on reply.

Check out the quirky reply by SRK below.

This is not the first time that SRK has been this smart in answering Twitter questions. Earlier this year, in a video for the AIB, Shah Rukh said he has decided to keep mum and be diplomatic, as he feels he is often misquoted and misunderstood. This, he believed, has had a negative impact on his films and those attached to it.

Such responses and humorous presence of mind can make anyone fall for him all over again. Let them keep coming, SRK. Meanwhile, the actor is currently busy shooting for his next, Zero. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. It is all set to hit the theatres on 21st December 2018.

 

 

SHOW MORE
tags: #Fashionable #funny #Shah Rukh Khan #troll #Twitter

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All