SS Rajamouli heads to Pakistan International Film Festival with Baahubali

Acclaimed director S S Rajamouli is now a global name. The filmmaker has been getting appreciation from around the world for his Baahubali series. The magnum opus, which has been to numerous international film festivals across the globe, will now head to the first Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF) that begins of March 29. SS Rajamouli has been invited to the film festival and the filmmaker seems quite excited about it. He took to Twitter to announce the news.

PIFF will screen features, shorts and documentaries from Pakistan and around the world. Considering the existing bitterness between the two nations right now, cinema is the only thread that keeps us tied. Interestingly, Rajamouli has an exciting connection with Pakistan. His father Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote Baahubali, has penned the story of Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Vijayendra Prasad had said in an interview during Baahubali that he always wanted to visit and explore Pakistan. Naturally, this invite from the Pakistan International Film Festival might be a dream coming true for him!

The Prabhas-Anushka starrer became a trendsetter in Indian cinema and the highest box office grosser. Baahubali 2 created history by entering the 1,000 crore club. The movie featured actors like Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan essaying pivotal roles. The international version of the film was released in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Philippines, Timor-Leste along with some European and Latin American countries. The film has also been to film festivals like the Busan International Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival in France, Hawaii International Film Festival etc.

Rajamouli is currently working on the pre-production of his upcoming film which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the lead actors. The film is expected to go on floors in August this year.