Star kids who chose to not make a career in Bollywood

In the era of nepotism and Bollywood being guilty of the same, not all star kids carry the legacy of their parents. While we have a Ranbir Kapoor carrying the baton of RK genes, we have a Shweta Bachchan who ditched the life of showbiz. We have a superstar Salman in the family, and an Arpita Khan who chose to tread another path.

the

who

have

siblings

the

So here we are, with some ofBollywood kidsactor, and chose to create a path ofir own.

Priya Dutt

Daughter of late actor Sunil Dutt and sister of Sanjay Dutt, Priya never showed interest in Bollywood, and is quite an active name in the field of Politics. She was elected for the first time tothe 14th Lok Sabha from Mumbai North West. Apart from politics, Priya is also active on social fronts and is associated with many NGOs. Priya also heads the Nargis Dutt Memorial Charitable Trust (NDMCT), which was started by her father Sunil Dutt, in memory of her mother and late actress Nargis Dutt, who died from cancer in 1981.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Daughter of Megastar of the Millennium Amitabh Bachchan and actress Jaya Bachchan Shweta has always stayed away from the Bollywood glamour. Though she is a regular at Bollywood parties, Shweta never chose Bollywood as her career, even though brother Abhishek is an actor. Shweta is married to Nikhil Nanda, a Delhi based Businessman.

Saba Ali Khan

Saba Ali Khan, the daughter of late Cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore and the sister of Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, is a shy person in real life. Taking a different route, Saba chose to make her name in the field of jewellery designing. She also handles royal properties worth Rs 2700 crores.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahani

Hailing from Bollywood’s first family, The Kapoors, Riddhima has kept herself away from Bollywood. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor’s daughter and elder sister of Bollywood’s heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, has chosen her career in jewellery designing. Riddhima is the Creative head for ‘R’ Jewellery/Sam & friends.

Anshula Kapoor

Sister of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and daughter of Producer Boney Kapoor, Anshula is a regular at Bollywood parties. However, she has never shown any interest in Bollywood, unlike her brother and even her cousins Janhvi and Sonam Kapoor. But the lady as her talents intact. In fact, Arjun Kapoor has revealed that it’s his sister Anshula who manages his financials and is his unofficial manager.

Arpita Khan Sharma

She is the younger sibling of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Arpita is a regular in socializing with the glitzy world of Bollywood, but has never shown any interest in being a part of it. She is a homemaker and is married to Bollywood’s soon-to-debut Aayush Sharma.

from

the

big

the

the

Looks like not everyonea filmy family is keen to shine inworld of Bollywood, buty are shimmering inown world.