Star Plus ropes in Alia Bhatt and AR Rahman for their new look

Alia Bhatt has already done wonders for herself on the big screen and looks like she doesn’t want to miss out on the small screen as well. To mark her first step as brand ambassador of a GEC, the actress is seen in a new song in an ad for Star Plus. The fresh look of the title song Rishta Wahi soch Nayi, for which A.R. Rahman composed the signature tune, will see Alia alongside a lot of television characters.

"What convinced me to associate with the channel is the similarity the brand and I share. We both give a lot of importance to our families, friends and relationships and understand their importance," Alia said in a statement.

The Highway star also took to Twitter to share the same.

Nayi nayi kahaniyaan jin mein hai kuchh Baat Nayi#RishtaWahiBaatNayi @StarPlus pic.twitter.com/mESjfahNz0 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 27, 2018

"While composing the sound identity, I kept in mind the need to create something memorable, inventive and which gives a sense of warmth. The tone had to be young, uplifting and joyous while capturing the beautiful journeys of the variety of characters showcased on the channel," said Rahman.

The revamped Star Plus logo is the trademark red crystal star with the swoosh, now in gold lust. Talking about roping in Alia Bhatt as the face of the campaign, Sanjay Gupta, the Managing Director of Star India said, "We are once again creating a new world of entertainment for today's young and aspirational India - offering a diverse range of characters and unconventional stories that will spark a new conversation in society. In keeping with the same spirit, the channel has also roped in one of the most talented and dynamic youth icons of the country, Alia Bhatt, as the face of the brand campaign."

Looks like the busy actress has hardly a moment to spare. Besides the recently released Raazi, the actress currently has upcoming big projects titled Brahmastra, Kalank and Gully Boy in her books.