Priyanka Kaul July 03 2019, 10.19 am July 03 2019, 10.19 am

Karan Singh Grover made his comeback to the screen with the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2019), where he plays the character of Mr. Bajaj. The role was originally played by Ronit Roy (2001-2008). The team is now shooting in Switzerland and has been posting some fun updates from the location. Hamara Bajaj (can sing along) is clearly enjoying the shoot and recently shared a picture on social media with the caption, “What I do between shots, work on my tan! #zurichlake #heavenonearth #grateful”

The actor can be seen flaunting his chiseled body and hand tattoos as he poses for pictures lying on the ground, facing away from the camera. In an earlier interview with an entertainment portal, Grover had expressed how he had no ‘second doubts’ about the offer and took it up as soon as it came his way, “Anybody would have agreed to do this. It’s Mr. Bajaj. There were no second thoughts about it at all. There have been few changes made in the character and it has new dimensions. The new sketch has been done brilliantly by the writers and Ekta, of course. I too have given a few suggestions. Now, it’s all up to the audience.”

View this post on Instagram 🔱 Solar charging. #grateful #lightworker #sonofthesun A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Jul 2, 2019 at 12:52pm PDT

There's no doubt that KSG has a huge fan following but what's working for him in his latest project is his salt-and-pepper look. After Salman Khan nailed the character of a 70-year-old hunk in Bharat, Grover is clearly trying to ape that. We must say he's doing rather well. “Even if Mr. Bajaj was 300-year-old, I would still play it. As for the look, I do have a few white, which Bipasha (Basu) keeps telling me to colour. I guess now I wouldn’t need to bother,” he said in an interview.