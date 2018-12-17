Bollywood Star Screen Awards 2018 winners list: Stree and Raazi win big Murtuza Nullwala December 17 2018, 9.26 am December 17 2018, 9.26 am

The awards season has kickstarted and the first gala of the year took place on Sunday night. We are talking about Star Screen Awards 2018. The award function was attended by many big names from the industry like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, etc. We are sure many of you would be quite keen to know who won the awards. So, don’t worry we are here to help you with that.

So, two movies that released this year ruled the awards night, Stree and Raazi. Stree received five awards including Best Film and Best Actor Popular (Rajkummar Rao). Raazi also won five awards with Alia Bhatt taking the trophy of Best Actress Popular for her performance in the movie. Andhadhun won four awards and Badhaai Ho and Padmaavat won three awards respectively. It was clearly the night of small but content-driven films (apart from Padmaavat). Here’s the full winners' list…

Best Film – Stree

Best Actor - Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat) and Rajkummar Rao (Stree)

Best Actress - Alia Bhatt (Raazi)

Best Film (Critics) – Mulk

Best Actor Female (Critics) - Neena Gupta (Badhaai Ho)

Best Actor Male (Critics) - Gajraj Rao (Badhaai Ho)

Best Actress in a supporting role - Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho)

Best Actor in a supporting role - Pankaj Tripathi (Stree)

Best Director - Sriram Raghavan (Adhadhun)

Best Debut Actor (Male) - Ishaan Khatter (Dhadak and Beyond The Clouds)

Best Debut Actor (Female) - Radhika Madan (Pataakha)

Best Real Star on Social Media - Katrina Kaif

Best Debutant Director - Amar Kaushik (Stree)

Best Music - Amit Trivedi (Manmarziyaan)

Best Lyrics - Gulzar (Ae Watan- Raazi)

Best Female Singer - Harshdeep Kaur (Dilbaro - Raazi)

Best Male Playback Singer - Arijit Singh (Ae Watan - Raazi)

Best Choreography – Padmaavat

Best Film Writing - Arijit Biswas and Sriram Raghavan (Andhadhun)

Best Dialogues – Stree

Best Costume – Padmaavat

Best Action - Ahmed Khan (Baaghi 2)

Best Cinematography - Pankaj Kumar (Tumbadd)

Best Production Design - Amit and Subrato (Raazi)

Best Sound Design - Madhu (Andhadhun)

Lifetime Achievement Award - Shabana Azmi

Congratulations to all the winners!